NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in LKQ by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 44,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,450 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.09. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.