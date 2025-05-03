NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 30,201 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,201 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.