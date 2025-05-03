NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after purchasing an additional 461,421 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,720,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 12,500 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $101,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,629.77. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $242,761 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

ESRT opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $154.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

