NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,389,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

FLQM stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

