NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 143,996 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in NexGen Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXE shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

