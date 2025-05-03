Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Up 39.6% in April

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Novartis Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVS opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. The company has a market cap of $241.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $3.8695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after acquiring an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,316 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.