Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $113.14 and last traded at $113.56. 28,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 59,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,887.28. This represents a 25.72 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutex Health by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.