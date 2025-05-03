NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 163,202 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $179,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

