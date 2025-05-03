Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 63,615 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 43,047 shares.The stock last traded at $18.10 and had previously closed at $17.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Oculis from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oculis from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Oculis Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $823.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 188,871 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Oculis by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Articles

