OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $45.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

