Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,628,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 377,883 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 699,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America cut their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

