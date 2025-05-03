OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.97. OneSpan shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 89,890 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

OneSpan Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $575.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 177.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $4,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.