OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.97. OneSpan shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 89,890 shares traded.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
OneSpan Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $575.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpan
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 177.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 469,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $4,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
