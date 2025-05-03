Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Finally, OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $701,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $19.75 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

