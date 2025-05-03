Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $63,417,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $59,447,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,868,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,702,000 after buying an additional 255,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $54.56 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parsons from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

