PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

PayPal Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

