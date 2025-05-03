Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.51. 87,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 807,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company had revenue of $211.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -17.72%.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,401.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

