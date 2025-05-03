Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,888 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,408 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
