Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,097,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 3,686,577 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $8.56.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pony AI in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PONY. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth $14,808,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,654,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,220,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,811,000.

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

