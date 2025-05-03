ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.77. 32,925,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 87,320,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4823 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,922,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

