Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading 8.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $38.89. Approximately 43,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 232,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.57 million, a PE ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.