Q2 EPS Estimates for Meta Platforms Lifted by Roth Capital

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $6.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.06. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $26.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.45.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $597.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $575.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,706 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.67, for a total value of $3,466,769.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,186.45. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.17, for a total value of $502,101.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,983.09. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,017 shares of company stock valued at $167,207,524 over the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,928,185,000 after purchasing an additional 204,412 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

