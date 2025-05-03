Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Quipt Home Medical worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,982,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 113,682 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. Equities analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

