RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

RDCM stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Value Base Ltd. bought a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,330,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RADCOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 21.4% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 222,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

