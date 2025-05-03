Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Civeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.86 million. Civeo had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

