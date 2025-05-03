Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

