Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in New York Times by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Times by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

