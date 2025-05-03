Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 105,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $997.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.81%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

