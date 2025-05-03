Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 2,792.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.05. NVE Co. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

