Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 208,720 NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of NL Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 426,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NL Industries by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $42,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,616.50. This trade represents a 228.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut NL Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NL Industries

NL Industries Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. NL Industries had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

NL Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.