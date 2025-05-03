Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 253,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CEMEX by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Price Performance
CEMEX stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.11.
CEMEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 12.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 target price on shares of CEMEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.
View Our Latest Analysis on CEMEX
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEMEX
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.