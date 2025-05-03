Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 117,412 First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FTRI opened at $13.12 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

