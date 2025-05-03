Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 160,545 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 190,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 153,940 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 142,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HYT opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

