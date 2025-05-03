Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 169,213 Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 77,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 168,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRF stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

