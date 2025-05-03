Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000.

ESPO stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $323.66 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $60.91 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

