Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AJAN opened at $26.42 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr To January 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.