Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Camping World as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Camping World by 494.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CWH opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Camping World

Camping World Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.