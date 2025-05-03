Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Cinemark by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $25,623,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $13,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,773,000 after acquiring an additional 430,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 241,600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.07. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

