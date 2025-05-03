Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of FS Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FS Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 43.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $40.11 on Friday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $311.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

