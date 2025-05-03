Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $465,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,322,696 shares in the company, valued at $61,944,233.68. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on TZOO

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travelzoo

(Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.