Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.46% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.24. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $48.72.

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

