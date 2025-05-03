Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after buying an additional 76,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RXO by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 303,224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RXO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Stock Performance

Shares of RXO stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RXO from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered RXO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

