Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE CRI opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.