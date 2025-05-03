Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.61 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

BATS DAUG opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company has a market cap of $306.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

