Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NML stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

