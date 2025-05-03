Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 306,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BGY stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.