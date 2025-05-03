Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Costamare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Costamare by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costamare Price Performance
Shares of CMRE stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $17.58.
Costamare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Costamare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
