Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 4,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

POWA stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a market cap of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

