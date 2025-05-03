Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 83,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in MARA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MARA by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 6.10. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

