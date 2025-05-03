Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $29.51 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

