Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,215 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 221,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $534,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.38 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1554 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

